Dr. David Rose, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rose, MD
Dr. David Rose, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
- 1 830 Old Lancaster Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 592-3000
Main Line Health Lab-bryn Mawr130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (484) 337-4900
Penn Medicine Valley Forge1001 Chesterbrook Blvd, Berwyn, PA 19312 Directions (610) 576-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose is fantastic. I would recommend him to anyone. He removed my gallbladder and then did a breast surgery when a lump was found. He is caring, kind and funny. But most of all he is smart! I had zero complications with both surgeries and did not even need pain medication afterwards at all.
About Dr. David Rose, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- General Surgery
