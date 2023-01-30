Dr. David Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rosen, MD
Dr. David Rosen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Pritzker School Of Med University Of Chicago|U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Orlando Neurosurgery1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 987-2905Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Neurosurgery - Lake Mary758 N Sun Dr Ste 112, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 848-3740
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosen not only saved my fathers life, he saved it with the highest quality possible. Dr. Rosen was very informative about every procedure he to perform. My father had over a 7cm meningioma that occupied his frontal lobe. The office ran like a well oiled machine. Thank you for everything.
About Dr. David Rosen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1265684518
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgical Oncology - University of Texas
- University Of Chicago|University Of Chicago Comer's Children's Hospital
- University Of Chicago Hospital, General Surgery
- Pritzker School Of Med University Of Chicago|U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neurostimulation and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
