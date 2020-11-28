Dr. David Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rosen, MD
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Rosen Vein Care1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 401, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 556-9845Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Rosen Vein Care950 Skokie Blvd Ste 202, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 556-9844
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I had laser vein surgery on my legs over the course of several months with Dr. Rosen at Riverside Medical SC in Arlington Heights. I had terrible leg fatigue in the daytime around 2:00 pm which has been a daily occurrence for as long as I can remember. The fatigue and heaviness in my legs has been eliminated and my legs feel great all day long. Dr Rosen is very thorough and detailed explaining everything in easy to understand terms in advance. I find him to be an excellent communicator and the treatments are easy and painless. His assistant Traci is an amazing resource who is very helpful and always a joy to work with from scheduling to aftercare instructions. If you have problems with varicose veins or suffer from heavy legs or restless leg syndrome go and see Dr. Rosen for a consult and I am confident he will explain the benefits and drawbacks to the procedure. If you decide to move forward and your results are anything close to what mine were you will be very happy.
About Dr. David Rosen, MD
- Phlebology
- English, Spanish
- 1447272885
Education & Certifications
- Phlebology
