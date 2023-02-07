See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. David Rosen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
32 years of experience
Overview of Dr. David Rosen, MD

Dr. David Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rosen works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Throat Pain and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosen's Office Locations

    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 403, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Throat Pain
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Cough
Throat Pain
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

4.6

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 648 ratings
    Patient Ratings (648)
    5 Star
    (499)
    4 Star
    (82)
    3 Star
    (37)
    2 Star
    (9)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Feb 07, 2023
    takes time to listen to our problem and discuss the problem
    Francisco A. — Feb 07, 2023
    About Dr. David Rosen, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • Male
    • 1992729370
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • SUNY Syracuse
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Cough, Throat Pain and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    648 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

