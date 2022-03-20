Dr. Rosenbaum II has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rosenbaum II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Rosenbaum II, MD
Dr. David Rosenbaum II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN.
Dr. Rosenbaum II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosenbaum II's Office Locations
-
1
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Scott Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenbaum II?
Dr Rosenbaum and his team have taken care of me for many years and I’ve had many lithotripsy procedures performed by him and 2 other drs from their practice. They are extremely professional, quick to get my issues solved, and very personable. I’m very thankful to have been referred to his practice!
About Dr. David Rosenbaum II, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1568596195
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum II works at
Dr. Rosenbaum II has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.