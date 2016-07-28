See All Neurologists in Los Alamitos, CA
Dr. David Rosenberg, MD

Neurology
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Rosenberg, MD

Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rosenberg works at David A Rosenberg MD Inc in Los Alamitos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations

    David A Rosenberg MD Inc
    4281 Katella Ave Ste 100, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-7780
    Michael W. Lauermann M.d.
    10941 Bloomfield St Ste A, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 598-7780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Wada Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Sudoscan
Wada Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Treatment frequency



Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2016
    Dr spent over an hour with me both times I was tested. He listened and talked to me like I was his peer. He kept everything light and we laughed even though he was poking and zapping me. I respect his outcome and his opinion even if things don't workout with the insurance. His office staff even fed me lunch because he was running late. I have had the same tests with other Neurologists and they made me bleed all over and the pain was unbearable. Not with Dr Rosenberg.
    Stuck much in Spring Valley, CA — Jul 28, 2016
    About Dr. David Rosenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013959097
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberg works at David A Rosenberg MD Inc in Los Alamitos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberg’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

