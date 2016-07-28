Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
David A Rosenberg MD Inc4281 Katella Ave Ste 100, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-7780
Michael W. Lauermann M.d.10941 Bloomfield St Ste A, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-7780
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr spent over an hour with me both times I was tested. He listened and talked to me like I was his peer. He kept everything light and we laughed even though he was poking and zapping me. I respect his outcome and his opinion even if things don't workout with the insurance. His office staff even fed me lunch because he was running late. I have had the same tests with other Neurologists and they made me bleed all over and the pain was unbearable. Not with Dr Rosenberg.
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1013959097
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
