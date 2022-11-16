Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Rosenberg, MD
Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Manchester, CT. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group360 Tolland Tpke Ste 3B, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 643-2731
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
Dr. Rosenberg was very respectful ,personable and professional. He took his time and explained my issue.to me and listened to my concern, and respectfully answered my question. He just a wonderful gentleman.
About Dr. David Rosenberg, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1174705313
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.