Dr. David Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Rosenberg, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Portage Medical Center.
W Petersilge LLC1000 Auburn Dr Ste 200, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 285-4044
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Portage Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The most caring and thorough doctor I've ever met. Goes beyond what others have done to diagnose and treat his patients.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Internal Medicine, Occupational Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
