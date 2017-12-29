Dr. Rosenfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ.
David N. Rosenfeld M.d. P.A.265 Ackerman Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-5630
Dr Rosenfeld is extremely easy to speak to. He answers any questions and helps you open up about the issues at hand
- Psychiatry
- English
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.