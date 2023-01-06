See All General Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (78)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.

Dr. Rosenfeld works at T.O.P. - THOUSAND OAKS PROCTOLOGY in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Dr. David Rosenfeld M.D.
    341 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 230-2889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Abscess
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Abscess

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anorectal Lesion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Proctalgia Chevron Icon
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Prolapse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Prolapse
Pruritus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pruritus
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 06, 2023
    The front staff is absolutely friendly, warm, and accommodating. Dr. Rosenfeld has wonderful bedside manner, put me right at ease, and has the professional experience to care for even the most difficult situation. I am so grateful to have been recommended to this Doctor and his practice, and would send all my friends and family to him.
    Elisabeth K. — Jan 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD
    About Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1831105873
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LAC+USC Medical Center
    Internship
    • Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenfeld works at T.O.P. - THOUSAND OAKS PROCTOLOGY in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rosenfeld’s profile.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

