Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Locations
Dr. David Rosenfeld M.D.341 S Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 230-2889
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
The front staff is absolutely friendly, warm, and accommodating. Dr. Rosenfeld has wonderful bedside manner, put me right at ease, and has the professional experience to care for even the most difficult situation. I am so grateful to have been recommended to this Doctor and his practice, and would send all my friends and family to him.
About Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Detroit Rec Hospital and University Health Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenfeld speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
