Overview

Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Rosenfeld works at Alliance Spine and Pain Centers in Covington, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.