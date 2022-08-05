Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Emory Hillandale Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Alliance Spine and Pain Centers5303 Adams St NE Ste C, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 929-9033
Roswell1295 Hembree Rd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 929-9033
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I have been going to Dr. Rosenfeld for about 6 months. I have been in pain for 14 years and Dr. Rosenfeld got me back on my feet. His staff is the greatest. I couldn’t find any better. Thanks Dr. Rosenfeld and staff.
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1861435364
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Rosenfeld accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenfeld has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.