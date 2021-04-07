Overview of Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD

Dr. David Rosenfeld, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Rosenfeld works at Rosenfeld, Belser and Davis ENT in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Pharyngitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.