Dr. David Rosenstein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Rosenstein, MD

Dr. David Rosenstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 730, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 736-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. David Rosenstein, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
37 years of experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English, Spanish
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
1295832293
  • 1295832293
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • UC San Diego Med Ctr
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Miami School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Rosenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

