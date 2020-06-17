Dr. David Rosenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rosenstein, MD
Dr. David Rosenstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstein's Office Locations
- 1 10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 730, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 736-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rosenstein did my breast augmentation 22 years ago and I am still so happy with my results! I have referred all of my friends and they too had a great experience and great results.
About Dr. David Rosenstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295832293
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Dr. Rosenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenstein speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.
