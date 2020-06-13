See All Rheumatologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. David Rosenstock, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (25)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. David Rosenstock, MD

Dr. David Rosenstock, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL.

Dr. Rosenstock works at David Rosenstock MD PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Sjögren's Syndrome and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenstock's Office Locations

    David Rosenstock M.d. P.a
    3443 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 709-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 13, 2020
    I was referred to him from another Doctor. He seem knowledgeable or my cases on first visit. He recommend a new prescription which does work.
    Roberta Howard — Jun 13, 2020
    About Dr. David Rosenstock, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1760451884
    Medical Education
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rosenstock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenstock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenstock works at David Rosenstock MD PA in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rosenstock’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenstock has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Sjögren's Syndrome and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenstock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.