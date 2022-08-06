Dr. Roshal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Roshal, DO
Overview of Dr. David Roshal, DO
Dr. David Roshal, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Roshal works at
Dr. Roshal's Office Locations
1
KHA-Kennedy University Hospital Washington Township435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions (856) 582-2500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Roshal?
Dr Roshal was very intuitive in diagnosis of my extremely, extremely rare condition.
About Dr. David Roshal, DO
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1710143656
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roshal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Roshal works at
Dr. Roshal speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roshal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roshal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roshal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roshal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.