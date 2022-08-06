See All Neurologists in Turnersville, NJ
Dr. David Roshal, DO

Neurology
4.0 (3)
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Roshal, DO

Dr. David Roshal, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Roshal works at Jefferson Washington Township Pathology in Turnersville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roshal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KHA-Kennedy University Hospital Washington Township
    435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 582-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
Wada Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Wada Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angiography Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 06, 2022
    Dr Roshal was very intuitive in diagnosis of my extremely, extremely rare condition.
    Aug 06, 2022
    About Dr. David Roshal, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1710143656
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Internship
    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
