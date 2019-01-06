Overview

Dr. David Rosmarin, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Rosmarin works at Tufts Medical Center Dermatology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.