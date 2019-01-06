Dr. David Rosmarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosmarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosmarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rosmarin, MD is a Dermatologist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Rosmarin works at
Locations
Tufts Medical Center Dermatology260 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 636-0156
Boston Medical Ctr Drm Cos/Lsr609 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-5521
Brigham and Women's Hospital221 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (215) 662-2737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the nicest physicians I have encountered. Kind, intelligent, and with a great sense of humor!
About Dr. David Rosmarin, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Center Hospital
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- New York University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosmarin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosmarin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosmarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosmarin has seen patients for Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosmarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosmarin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosmarin.
