Dr. David Rosner, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (20)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Rosner, DO

Dr. David Rosner, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    330 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 206, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 214-7228
  2. 2
    Remedy Health and Asthetics
    847 Parchment Dr SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 761-1162

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 02, 2020
    I have been so happy to receive skin treatment from Dr. Rosner. He is so knowledgeable and has the most hi tech equipment. After visiting Dr. Rosner I felt very comfortable. He’s a great listener , not pushy whatsoever and I really trust him. My results were fantastic!!! I’ve been back a couple times for other services and always walk out pleased and happy with my results. Also love his staff. Pearl is the best!!!
    Mary O — Feb 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Rosner, DO
    About Dr. David Rosner, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1487803326
    Education & Certifications

    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rosner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

