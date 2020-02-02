Dr. David Rosner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosner, DO
Overview of Dr. David Rosner, DO
Dr. David Rosner, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosner's Office Locations
- 1 330 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 206, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (606) 214-7228
-
2
Remedy Health and Asthetics847 Parchment Dr SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (248) 761-1162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosner?
I have been so happy to receive skin treatment from Dr. Rosner. He is so knowledgeable and has the most hi tech equipment. After visiting Dr. Rosner I felt very comfortable. He’s a great listener , not pushy whatsoever and I really trust him. My results were fantastic!!! I’ve been back a couple times for other services and always walk out pleased and happy with my results. Also love his staff. Pearl is the best!!!
About Dr. David Rosner, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1487803326
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.