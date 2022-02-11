Overview of Dr. David Rosow, MD

Dr. David Rosow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Rosow works at University of Miami Ear Institute, Miami, FL in Miami, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngeal Cancer, Vocal Cord Nodule and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.