Offers telehealth
Dr. David Ross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Ross works at
Westside Medical Associates PA301 NW 84th Ave Ste 201, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 900-5072
Cnbi4330 W Broward Blvd Ste G, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 587-4300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. David Ross is extremely intelligent and one of the best in his field. He is very thorough in explaining what it is he is trying to achieve. I connected with him right away. Recently he had been ill and unfortunately passed away last evening. Condolences to his family. Thank you for all your help and care for myself and my son. You will be missed.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.