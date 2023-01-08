Dr. David Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Ross, MD
Dr. David Ross, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Giuseppe Palermo, MD1048 Harvin Way, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
The center is very clean and the staff is very polite. DR Ross is very caring and he explains all test results.
About Dr. David Ross, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912959594
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.