Overview

Dr. David Rosvold, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Rosvold works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Lawrenceville, NJ with other offices in Robbinsville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.