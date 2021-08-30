Dr. David Rosvold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosvold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rosvold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rosvold, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Rosvold works at
Locations
-
1
Lawrenceville Office3140 Princeton Pike Fl 2, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 895-1919
-
2
Robbinsville Office1 Union St Ste 101, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 890-6677
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosvold?
Dr. Rosvold is Great !! Like him alot.
About Dr. David Rosvold, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275500852
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Temple University Hospital
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosvold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosvold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosvold works at
Dr. Rosvold has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosvold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosvold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosvold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosvold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosvold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.