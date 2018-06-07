See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. David Roth, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Roth, MD

Dr. David Roth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. Roth works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women s Health Center
    116 Newark 2 Fl Ave Ste 2, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 597-9796
  2. 2
    Yale University Health Service
    55 Lock St # 208237, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 993-6719

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Metabolic Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Vaginosis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 07, 2018
Dr. Roth was patient and took the time to review several different contraceptive options with me in detail as I'd been experiencing long-term side effects from my current choice and was unsure how best to proceed. I really appreciated his willingness to explore everything fully and take into account both the logical and emotional aspects of the decision.
Jun 07, 2018
Photo: Dr. David Roth, MD
About Dr. David Roth, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1841226834
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

