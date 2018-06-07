Overview of Dr. David Roth, MD

Dr. David Roth, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Roth works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

