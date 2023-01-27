Dr. David Rouben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rouben, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Clark Memorial Health, Norton Audubon Hospital, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.
Ortho Louisville8620 BIGGIN HILL LN, Louisville, KY 40220 Directions (502) 364-0902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Audubon Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
Dr, Rouben has kept my back pain in check for 27 years. He only did surgery when it was absolutely necessary. This has helped me lead a normal life despite the challenges with my spine. He has a direct approach and tells you the truth. Best orthopedist out there.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1316942006
- New England Baptist Hospital - Boston|University of Toronto
- Georgia Baptist Med Center
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Emory University
Dr. Rouben has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouben accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouben has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rouben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouben.
