Dr. David Roufaiel, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Roufaiel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine

Dr. Roufaiel works at Advanced Pain Management and Wellness Center in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Management and Wellness Center
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 206, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 944-5534

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Cancer Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cancer Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 26, 2022
    I drove 4 hrs to have a procedure and could not be more pleased with the entire process. Have no doubts that Dr. Raufaiel is the best there is. Only wish is that he was a little closer to where I alive. But if necessary I would do it again. Probably just get a room and stay over instead of driving all that much right after the surgery. Have no fear if Dr. Raufaiel is there.
    Joyce Baylis — Sep 26, 2022
    About Dr. David Roufaiel, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1356669014
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    • New York Medical College
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr Albert Einstein Sch Med
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Roufaiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roufaiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roufaiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roufaiel works at Advanced Pain Management and Wellness Center in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Roufaiel’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Roufaiel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roufaiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roufaiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roufaiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

