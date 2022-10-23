Overview

Dr. David Roy, DO is a Dermatologist in Petal, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Covington County Hospital Cah, Forrest General Hospital, Merit Health Wesley and Stone County Hospital.



Dr. Roy works at Pine Belt Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Petal in Petal, MS with other offices in Ellisville, MS and Hattiesburg, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.