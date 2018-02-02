Overview of Dr. David Rozas, MD

Dr. David Rozas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Rozas works at Central Arkansas Ophthalmology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.