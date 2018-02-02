See All Ophthalmologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. David Rozas, MD

Ophthalmology
3.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Rozas, MD

Dr. David Rozas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Rozas works at Central Arkansas Ophthalmology in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rozas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Penick Eye Center
    5300 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 664-5354

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 02, 2018
    Dr. Rozas has been a Godsend to me. I have several different eye problems that are difficult to treat. Unfortunately the treatments for my worst problems make the others harder to treat. I was seeing 3 different kinds of eye specialists trying to keep things under control. He was able to create a treatment plan of surgery and medications that have simplified my life and stabilized my eyes. I liked my other eye specialists but I prefer seeing just one doctor for all of my eye problems.
    — Feb 02, 2018
    About Dr. David Rozas, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043289101
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Of Arkansas|University Of Ar College Of Med
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rozas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rozas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rozas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rozas works at Central Arkansas Ophthalmology in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Rozas’s profile.

    Dr. Rozas has seen patients for Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

