Overview of Dr. David Ruben, MD

Dr. David Ruben, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Ruben works at North Atlanta Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.