Dr. David Ruben, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ruben, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ruben, MD
Dr. David Ruben, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Ruben works at
Dr. Ruben's Office Locations
-
1
North Atlanta Surgical Associates5670 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 920, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 847-4789
-
2
North Atlanta Surgical Associates3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste C440, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 297-9707
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruben?
Excellent from beginning to end...
About Dr. David Ruben, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457311672
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Med Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruben has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruben accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruben works at
Dr. Ruben has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruben on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruben. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.