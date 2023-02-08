Dr. David Rubenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rubenstein, MD
Dr. David Rubenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Rothman Orthopaedics - Bryn Mawr, PA825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 100, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (800) 764-9183
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Dr. Rubenstein was very thorough in my evaluation and made sure that I understood the severity of my injury and gave me realistic time frame of what my recovery would be like. I highly recommend him and appreciate his concerns for my health.
About Dr. David Rubenstein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubenstein has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
163 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.