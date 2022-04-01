Overview

Dr. David Rubin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Rubin works at Noble Pain Management & Sports Medicine in Decatur, TX with other offices in Argyle, TX, Irving, TX, Denton, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.