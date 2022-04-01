See All Neurosurgeons in Decatur, TX
Dr. David Rubin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (64)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Rubin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Rubin works at Noble Pain Management & Sports Medicine in Decatur, TX with other offices in Argyle, TX, Irving, TX, Denton, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Minimally Invasive Specialists
    1851 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 502-7411
  2. 2
    Argyle Office
    7222 Crawford Rd Ste 150, Argyle, TX 76226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 683-0347
    Monday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Irving Office
    1110 Cottonwood Ln # 110A, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 573-5300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Denton Office
    2625 Scripture St Ste 102, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 502-7411
  5. 5
    Axis Brain and Back Institute
    9525 N Beach St Ste 405, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 502-7411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2022
    I went to see Dr Rubin for a 2nd opinion and he was very attentive and kind. He took his time to explained everything to me about my back problems like no other Dr has before. His staff was also very kind with me all the time. I will highly recommend Dr Rubin to anybody looking for a Neurosurgeon. Thank you so much Dr Rubin and all the persons that made my surgery possible.
    Rocio V — Apr 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Rubin, MD
    About Dr. David Rubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013160209
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Stenosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

