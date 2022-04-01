Dr. David Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rubin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Locations
Minimally Invasive Specialists1851 Medical Center Dr, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (817) 502-7411
Argyle Office7222 Crawford Rd Ste 150, Argyle, TX 76226 Directions (940) 683-0347Monday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Irving Office1110 Cottonwood Ln # 110A, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (972) 573-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Denton Office2625 Scripture St Ste 102, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (817) 502-7411
Axis Brain and Back Institute9525 N Beach St Ste 405, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 502-7411
Hospital Affiliations
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr Rubin for a 2nd opinion and he was very attentive and kind. He took his time to explained everything to me about my back problems like no other Dr has before. His staff was also very kind with me all the time. I will highly recommend Dr Rubin to anybody looking for a Neurosurgeon. Thank you so much Dr Rubin and all the persons that made my surgery possible.
About Dr. David Rubin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1013160209
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
