Overview

Dr. David Rubin, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center, Greenwich Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rubin works at ColumbiaDoctors - 222 Westchester Avenue in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.