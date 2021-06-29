Dr. David Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rubin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
University Of Chicago Medicine355 E Grand Ave Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 702-6140
Hospital Affiliations
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So far my contact with Dr. Rubin has only been e mails and telemed, however, I will shortly be meeting with him. His reputation is stellar. He always puts me at ease and instills confidence that he can help me.
About Dr. David Rubin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1699838102
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosps
- U Chicago Hosps
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rubin speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.