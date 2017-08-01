Overview of Dr. David Ruch, MD

Dr. David Ruch, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Ruch works at Duke Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Durham, NC with other offices in Morrisville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.