Dr. David Ruderman, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ruderman, MD
Dr. David Ruderman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.
Dr. Ruderman's Office Locations
David S. Ruderman, MD, INC22330 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 212, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ruderman took me on after my prior Psychiatrist retired. He understood where I was coming from with Major Depressive Disorder and diagnosed me having General Anxiety Disorder later on in our relationship. He modified my medications very early on and it was a big success. Given that my life improved after our initial visits and continued on over several years I whole heartedly recommend Dr Ruderman. He is professional, very easy to talk with and his office staff is to be commended.
About Dr. David Ruderman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1235201377
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruderman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruderman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.