Dr. David Rudman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Rudman, MD
Dr. David Rudman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Rudman works at
Dr. Rudman's Office Locations
1
Ascentist ENT4801 College Blvd Ste 200, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-6880
2
Ascentist Ear Nose and Throat2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste T104, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (913) 382-5180
3
Ascentist Ear Nose and Throat - Menorah5701 W 119th St Ste 425, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 382-6881Friday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
ENT Associates of Greater Kansas City - Merriam6815 Frontage Rd, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (816) 601-2631
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Quick to diagnose my issues, gave me options of treatments with his recommendation. Checked on me after surgery, answers all questions for post op. He’s amazing and has really given me my life back and the ability to breath much better. 10/10 recommend him.
About Dr. David Rudman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1558326199
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- University of Missouri School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rudman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rudman works at
Dr. Rudman has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudman.
