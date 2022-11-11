Overview of Dr. David Rudman, MD

Dr. David Rudman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.



Dr. Rudman works at Ascentist ENT in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO, Overland Park, KS and Merriam, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.