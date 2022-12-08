Overview of Dr. David Rush, MD

Dr. David Rush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Fairview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rush works at McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.