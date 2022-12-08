Dr. Rush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Rush, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rush, MD
Dr. David Rush, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Fairview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rush's Office Locations
McBride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic9600 Broadway Ext, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 230-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mcbride Orthopedic Hospital Clinic3700 36TH AVE NW, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 230-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
For shoulder replacement surgery
About Dr. David Rush, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396039434
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Rush has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush.
