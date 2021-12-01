Dr. David Rushing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rushing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rushing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Rushing, MD
Dr. David Rushing, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Rushing works at
Dr. Rushing's Office Locations
-
1
Clinic for Women, P.A. Huntsville, AL910 Adams St SE Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-7420Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Madison8337 Highway 72 W Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rushing?
After visiting Dr. Rushing, it was determined I needed a small surgical outpatient procedure. He was cautious about doing it until I had a test done to make sure which procedure I needed. He didn’t want to do surgery unwarranted. I appreciated that. When I returned for my test results, Dr. Rushing was very informative and took time to answer all the questions I had. Very professional.
About Dr. David Rushing, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1760449540
Education & Certifications
- U Miss
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rushing has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rushing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rushing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rushing works at
Dr. Rushing has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rushing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rushing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rushing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rushing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rushing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.