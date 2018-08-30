Overview

Dr. David Ryan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise and Wiregrass Medical Center.



Dr. Ryan works at Exodus Healthcare in West Valley City, UT with other offices in Enterprise, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.