Dr. David Rydell, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rydell, MD
Dr. David Rydell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Rydell works at
Dr. Rydell's Office Locations
North Florida Perinatal Associates Inc.2202 State Ave Ste 103, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 252-7512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rydell did an amazing job on my gallbladder removal. His administrative worker/s are the absolute worst though. I have been trying to get in touch to make a follow up appointment and no one will answer the phone or even call me back. Even before my surgery it was like pulling teeth just to get an appointment and then schedule the actual surgery.
About Dr. David Rydell, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578509535
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
