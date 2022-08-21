Dr. David Sabato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sabato, MD
Dr. David Sabato, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Bend, IN. They completed their residency with U Ill Hosps Clins
Dr. Sabato's Office Locations
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 300, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-2910
Lakeland Hospital Niles31 N Saint Joseph Ave, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-1432
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 237-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Trustmark Companies
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Dr Sabato is constantly utilizing the most up to date therapies in an effort to cure my persistent chronic sinusitis.
About Dr. David Sabato, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1992795447
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Hosps Clins
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sabato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabato accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabato has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabato speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.