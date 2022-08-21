See All Otolaryngologists in South Bend, IN
Dr. David Sabato, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Sabato, MD

Dr. David Sabato, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in South Bend, IN. They completed their residency with U Ill Hosps Clins

Dr. Sabato works at The South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN with other offices in Niles, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sabato's Office Locations

    Pra Medical Inc
    211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 237-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Lakeland Ear, Nose, and Throat
    42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 300, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 687-2910
    Lakeland Hospital Niles
    31 N Saint Joseph Ave, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 687-1432
    Memorial Hospital of South Bend
    615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 237-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Trustmark Companies
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Dr Sabato is constantly utilizing the most up to date therapies in an effort to cure my persistent chronic sinusitis.
    — Aug 21, 2022
    About Dr. David Sabato, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992795447
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ill Hosps Clins
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sabato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabato has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

