Overview of Dr. David Sacco, MD

Dr. David Sacco, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School Medicine|Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Sacco works at Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists - McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Spina Bifida along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.