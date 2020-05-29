Dr. David Sachar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sachar, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sachar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 403, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-5020
- 2 1225 Harding Pl Ste 5100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-8850
-
3
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-8850
-
4
Carolinas Gastroenterology15110 John J Delaney Dr Ste 120, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 512-2140
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor in area - only took 1 visit to find my problem that others misdiagnosed
About Dr. David Sachar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770644478
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachar has seen patients for Nausea, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.