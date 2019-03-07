Dr. David Sachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sachs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Sachs, MD
Dr. David Sachs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Sachs' Office Locations
Ophthalmic Consultants of Long Island - East Meadow - Merrick Avenue30 Merrick Ave Ste 100, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 812-8678Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Massapequa649 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 798-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Dr. Sachs is very professional and takes the time to explain the problem, his diagnosis and the necessary eye medical procedure or intervention that is necessary and appropriate. His excellent knowledge and skills as a surgeon made me feel comfortable and in good hands.
About Dr. David Sachs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Medical Center/Stony Brook University
- Nassau County Medical Center Stony Brook University
- MCP Hahnemann University
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Ophthalmology
