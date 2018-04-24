See All Ophthalmologists in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. David Sacks, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Sacks, MD

Dr. David Sacks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Sacks works at David Bernard Sacks MD Inc. in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sacks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    David Bernard Sacks MD Inc.
    David Bernard Sacks MD Inc.
999 N Tustin Ave Ste 122, Santa Ana, CA 92705
(714) 542-9776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 24, 2018
    I have been going to Dr. Sacks for 20+ years. He is very direct and candid. He is professional, capable, and gifted. He did both of my cataract surgeries many years ago, and I would not let anyone else examine or treat my eyes. I have recommended him to my daughters, my husband and many others. He is THE best!
    Kathy J. in Temecula, CA — Apr 24, 2018
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. David Sacks, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114087764
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sacks works at David Bernard Sacks MD Inc. in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sacks’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

