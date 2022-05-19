Dr. David Sager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Sager, MD
Dr. David Sager, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Sager's Office Locations
Rheumatic Disease Center Physicians150 N River Rd Ste 270, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 298-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have spent many years suffering from pain due to arthritis and finally decided to make an appointment with a rheumatologist. Meeting Dr. Sager and the office staff was a very worthwhile experience. Dr. Sager spent time asking questions, explaining the treatment, and reassuring me I would improve. Having X-rays and a full lab in the office was exceptional and appreciated. I suggest you make an appointment with this group of doctors and get started feeling better.
About Dr. David Sager, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sager has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sager.
