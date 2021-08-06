Dr. David Saggau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saggau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Saggau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Wolfe Eye Clinic6200 WESTOWN PKWY, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 224-9533
Spencer Psychiatry1200 1st Ave E Ste C, Spencer, IA 51301 Directions (712) 262-2379
Wolfe Clinic PC309 E Church St Ste 200, Marshalltown, IA 50158 Directions (641) 754-6200
Eye Care Optical LLC2020 Philadelphia St, Ames, IA 50010 Directions (515) 232-2450
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Savage always has my eye health as a priority and I'm grateful for that. Same m e for the nurses.
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124010913
- Cleve Retina Assocs|Ill Eye &amp; Ear
- Mayo Clin
- Mayo Clin
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Saggau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saggau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saggau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saggau has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saggau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saggau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saggau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saggau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saggau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.