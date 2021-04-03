Dr. David Sailors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sailors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sailors, MD
Overview of Dr. David Sailors, MD
Dr. David Sailors, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Sailors works at
Dr. Sailors' Office Locations
-
1
Athens Vein Clinic PC195 KING AVE, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 549-8306
-
2
St. Mary's Health Care System1230 Baxter St, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-7581MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Univ. Vascular1357 Oconee Connector Bldg 300, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 549-8306
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sailors?
Unparalleled skill and compassionate care.
About Dr. David Sailors, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427045517
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sailors has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sailors accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sailors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sailors works at
Dr. Sailors has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sailors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sailors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sailors.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sailors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sailors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.