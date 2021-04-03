Overview of Dr. David Sailors, MD

Dr. David Sailors, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Sailors works at Athens Vein Clinic PC in Athens, GA with other offices in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.