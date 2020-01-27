Dr. David Sales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sales, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sales, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Dr. Sales works at
Locations
Northwest Gastroenterologists1415 S ARLINGTON HEIGHTS RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Amanda Bozich Dpm800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 207, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 439-1005
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sales will be missed as he retires. I was so glad I could have my procedure done by him as he has done all of my colonoscopy thru the years, love him,
About Dr. David Sales, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1164412508
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago-Pritzker Sch Med Hosps
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sales has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.