Overview of Dr. David Salib, MD

Dr. David Salib, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Salib works at Virginia Eye Consultants in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.