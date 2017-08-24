Dr. David Sall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sall, MD
Overview of Dr. David Sall, MD
Dr. David Sall, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sall works at
Dr. Sall's Office Locations
-
1
The Medical Studio1437 Flagler Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-2273
-
2
David Leonard Sall M.d. P.A.1357 Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 396-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sall?
Kind, courteous, patient & professional. He truly cares & takes your mental health very seriously. A good listener & always asks how you've been & how you're feeling. The perfect doctor!
About Dr. David Sall, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1770795809
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sall works at
Dr. Sall has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.