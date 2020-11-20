Dr. David Salmassy, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salmassy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Salmassy, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Auburn, CA.
Sean P Avera D.D.S., MS3113 Professional Dr Ste 1, Auburn, CA 95603 Directions (530) 718-3179
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Salmassy is an amazing surgeon. He explains every step of the procedure he is going to do in a very calm and clear manner. I had been assaulted and my mouth and teeth shattered and he put me at ease immediately and for every procedure performed for a two year period. The results were absolutely incredible. But that’s not even the half of it. Although I had medical insurance I did not have dental insurance and was denied coverage for the work needed to repair my face and teeth and mouth. Dr. Salmassy donated the entire procedure. Every single bit and then he and the office staff who are as amazing as well, threw a little party with cake and a card and congrats on my last appt. words cannot express my gratitude.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1356486781
Dr. Salmassy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salmassy accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salmassy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salmassy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salmassy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salmassy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salmassy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.